Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$12.17 Average PT from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.17.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS
Capstone Copper Stock Up 7.4%
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.