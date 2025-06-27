CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.23 and traded as high as C$78.51. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$77.90, with a volume of 240,265 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.27.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

