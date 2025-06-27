Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Centene by 1,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 111.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

