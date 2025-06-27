Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,331.04. This represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

