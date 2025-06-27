Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.