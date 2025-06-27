Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 414.56% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 139.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,863.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

