Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 757 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trimble by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

