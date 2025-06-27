Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

