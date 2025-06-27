Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

IJH stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

