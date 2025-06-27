Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

