Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 318 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

WST stock opened at $219.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.63 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

