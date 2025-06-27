Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 397 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,043 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

