Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

ARE opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

