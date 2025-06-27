Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes Position in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 535,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 771.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $235,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,445.85. The trade was a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,979 shares in the company, valued at $941,933.55. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CDNA opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.