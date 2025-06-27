Chime Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 25,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 219% compared to the typical volume of 7,921 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Chime Financial Stock Up 5.1%

About Chime Financial

Shares of CHYM opened at $33.19 on Friday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

