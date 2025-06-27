Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

