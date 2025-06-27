Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

CLSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Stock Up 2.0%

CLSK stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 4.23.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cleanspark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cleanspark

(Get Free Report

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.