Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) and Its Peers

Risk & Volatility
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s peers have a beta of 3.78, suggesting that their average share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors
|-0.69%
|-71.10%
|1.71%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
|N/A
|N/A
|293.41
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors
|$9.88 billion
|-$287.07 million
|-33.95
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
