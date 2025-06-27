Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) and Its Peers

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s peers have a beta of 3.78, suggesting that their average share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors -0.69% -71.10% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A 293.41 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors $9.88 billion -$287.07 million -33.95

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.