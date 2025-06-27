Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given a $195.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) received a $195.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $264.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $186.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,883,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

