Contrasting Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) & Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Blue Gem Enterprise alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -29.00% -194.66% -79.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 4.35 -$2.83 million ($0.21) -13.95

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Barfresh Food Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Gem Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.