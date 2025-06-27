Contrasting Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.02% 12.12% 4.85% Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Carbon Revolution Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.46 billion 0.46 $27.50 million $1.40 21.89 Carbon Revolution Public $47.33 million 0.11 -$146.44 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Carbon Revolution Public on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components. It also offers electrical switches and actuators; chassis and drivetrain sensors, such as anti-lock brake and vehicle speed sensors; fluid level sensors; pressure sensors comprising tire pressure monitoring; temperature sensors; sensors for advanced driver assistance systems; battery cables, pigtails, and sockets, as well as various electrical wire, terminals, connectors, and tools for servicing a vehicle’s electrical system; and spark plug, coil on plug boots, and ignition system accessories. In addition, the company offers AC system components that include compressors, air conditioning repair kits, connecting lines, heat exchangers, and expansion devices; parts that provide engine, transmission, electric drive motor, and battery temperature management; thermal management products, sensors, switches, power distribution, electrification and electronics, injections and fuel delivery, ignition and emissions, and clamping devices for commercial and light vehicles, construction, agriculture, power sports, marine, hydraulics, and lawn and garden sectors. It serves retailers and distributors, original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers, system integrators, and original equipment service part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

