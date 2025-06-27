Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

