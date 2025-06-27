Critical Comparison: 111 (YI) versus Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares 111 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45% 111 Competitors -194.24% -97.38% -20.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of 111 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

111 has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111’s peers have a beta of 1.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $1.97 billion -$1.42 million -11.64 111 Competitors $418.70 million -$61.27 million 5.76

This table compares 111 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

111 has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

111 beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

