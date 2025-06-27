CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.