D. Boral Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. D Boral Capital downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.