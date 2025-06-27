DA Davidson Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $117.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE LPX opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

