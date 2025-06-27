Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,463 shares of company stock worth $4,997,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DRI opened at $216.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average is $197.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

