Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,770. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Doximity by 73.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

