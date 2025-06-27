Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 44,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 39,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

