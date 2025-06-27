Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DX. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 260,798 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 239,053 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 207,413 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.93. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 20.61%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 264.94%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

