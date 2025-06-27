Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

