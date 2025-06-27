Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.