Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, refine or distribute energy resources such as oil, natural gas and electricity—including renewables like wind and solar. They give investors exposure to fluctuations in energy prices, supply dynamics and policy changes affecting the sector. While they can offer growth potential and dividend income, energy stocks also carry risks tied to commodity price volatility and evolving regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $343.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,683,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,416,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.42.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.14 on Tuesday, reaching $261.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,376,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.28.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,046,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $468.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

