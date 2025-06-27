Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, Flutter Entertainment, Comcast, and Walt Disney are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and experiences—ranging from film studios, television networks, and streaming platforms to music labels, video game developers, and theme parks. Their market performance is driven by factors such as box office returns, subscriber growth, content hit rates, advertising revenues, and broader shifts in consumer media and leisure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 208,461,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,362,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,712. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,607. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion and a PE ratio of 93.07. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $175.59 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,498,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,981,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.39. 2,710,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,997. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

