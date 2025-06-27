Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $4,651,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of USFD opened at $76.72 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

