Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given a $850.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $850.00 price target on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $745.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.