First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFBC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,325,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

