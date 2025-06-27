First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

