Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $133.36 on Friday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $133.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

