Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.