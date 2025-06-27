Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6,393.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 150,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

