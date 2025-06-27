Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

