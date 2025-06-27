FY2027 Earnings Estimate for CVE:NKG Issued By Desjardins

Get Nevada King Gold alerts:

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nevada King Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Nevada King Gold Stock Up 13.3%

Shares of CVE NKG opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. Nevada King Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.41.

In other Nevada King Gold news, Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$5,000,000.00. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

