Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
Garrett Motion Stock Up 3.6%
Garrett Motion stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,731,903. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,834,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,806,360.85. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,807,441 shares of company stock valued at $47,590,841 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
