GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $251.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.19. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $268.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

