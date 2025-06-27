Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 454 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 442.50 ($6.07).

Get Glencore alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($5.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Glencore

Glencore Price Performance

In other Glencore news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 15,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £42,750 ($58,666.12). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 287.54 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 309.60. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 496.12 ($6.81).

About Glencore

(Get Free Report

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.