Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

