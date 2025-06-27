Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,131 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,695,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $99,969,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

