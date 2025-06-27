Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 4,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

