Green Energy Stocks To Consider – June 25th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, Globalink Investment, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable, low-carbon power sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric and bioenergy. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the clean-energy sector and support a transition away from fossil fuels. Their performance is often shaped by technological advances, government incentives and evolving environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 2,031,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,344. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.80.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 181,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 142,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,428. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 25,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLIW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Globalink Investment (GLLIR)

NASDAQ:GLLIR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,187. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Globalink Investment has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

